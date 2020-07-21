Quarantunes with Keenan Ahrends

Keenan Ahrends is a Cape Town-based Jazz guitarist who started playing at the age of fifteen. After completing his jazz performance studies at the University of Cape Town and the Norwegian Academy of Music in 2009, Ahrends has been actively involved in performing ,composing and teaching.
Guest: Dr. Roger Meyer | CEO at Kenilworth ClinicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Philippa Geard | The founder and CEO of Recruit my Mom.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Councillor Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health in the City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gordon Rocker is a vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, with his style compared to that of Rock & Roll legends like Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard, and Buddy Holly.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jacques van Wyk | Director at Werksmans Attorneys, who are specialists in corporate and commercial law.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ian Halfon | MD of Slick Restaurant GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Natalie Wilson | Head of food for Eat OutLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan WindeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Contributors
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine