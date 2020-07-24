CT principal shares the story of his 6 week struggle to get back home to SA during lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: World Hepatitis Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Andrew Scheibe - Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine. at ...
Today at 07:10
Is government failing its people on mental health?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Jaclyn Lotter - Academic Head and Deputy Dean of SACAP at SACAP
Today at 07:45
Grade 9s: let the three Ps guide you when choosing your subjects
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Gillian Mooney - Dean: Academic Development and Support at The Independent Institute of Education
Today at 08:40
Weekend sports interview: Long-term injuries likely when PSL season resumes
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Joshua Smith - High performance manager at Amazulu Football Club
Today at 08:50
Open Spaces - A Waiting in the Wings Production
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Today at 09:05
Profile: RIAD MOOSA
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Riaad Moosa
Latest Local
[UPDATE] 61 prison escapees re-arrested in Malmesbury, 8 still on the run The Correctional Services Department says 61 of the 69 inmates that escaped from Malmesbury Prison have been re-arrested. 24 July 2020 7:06 PM
Community action networks demonstrate 'power of collective action' in Cape Town "We've seen people coming together across the city in a way that we haven't seen in a long time, mobilising around issues of justi... 24 July 2020 5:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 24 July 2020 5:34 PM
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe. 24 July 2020 12:59 PM
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease. 24 July 2020 12:58 PM
Municipalities owe water board R10 billion says dept Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation Dept DG Mbulelo Tshangana outlines the level of outstanding debt. 24 July 2020 11:13 AM
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union "We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke. 24 July 2020 9:46 AM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
Save a job, save a life: Buy - and redeem - a restaurant voucher. Here’s how… "There’s no commission – 100% of the value of the voucher goes to the business," says Dineplan's Greg Whitfield. Can you help? 23 July 2020 9:56 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow’s meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it’s beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk. 23 July 2020 2:41 PM
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
CT principal shares the story of his 6 week struggle to get back home to SA during lockdown

CT principal shares the story of his 6 week struggle to get back home to SA during lockdown

24 July 2020 2:08 PM

Guest:  Craig Daniels


Entertainment Feature

24 July 2020 4:47 PM

Guest: Craig Falck | Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Alphabet Soup competition GRAND FINALE

24 July 2020 4:42 PM

Guests:  Dimitri Vigis |  Director of Vigis House of Hope 

               Joel Serman | Trustee of the Fair Cape Cares Foundation 

Malmesbury prison break: Eyewitness account

24 July 2020 4:17 PM
South Africa's problem with binge drinking

24 July 2020 2:59 PM

Guest: Aadielah Maker Diedericks | Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol               Policy Alliance (Saapa)

Quarantine Book Club

24 July 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Lauren McDiarmid | Editor of the first edition of the Penguin Post

Cape Talk listener Zia home after 3 months stuck in UK

24 July 2020 2:17 PM

Guest:  Zia Teasdale

Quarantunes - Riley G

23 July 2020 3:23 PM

Guest: Riley G | Musician

Personal Finance - what to do if you can't keep up with your car repayments?

23 July 2020 2:56 PM

Guest: Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney

Greener Living - face masks made from Recycled Plastic

23 July 2020 2:47 PM

Guest: Robyn Smith  Founder of the Faithful to Nature website

[UPDATE] 61 prison escapees re-arrested in Malmesbury, 8 still on the run

Local

[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers

Local Business Politics

Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close

Local Politics

Fita: We're confident that SCA will overturn tobacco sales ban

24 July 2020 8:11 PM

WHO scientist sees regulators cooperating to speed COVID-19 vaccine approval

24 July 2020 7:54 PM

Mlangeni Foundation says they have no control as Zuma addresses ANC memorial

24 July 2020 7:27 PM

