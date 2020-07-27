Quarantunes: SA band Gutter

Guest: Matthew Wray



Matthew Wray moved from Cape Town to Durban in late February, and just a few weeks later found himself in lockdown in a new city, separated from his family who are still here in Somerset West. Rather than dwell on his loneliness he decided to focus on reaching out to others, setting himself a personal challenge to write a song each day. Little did he know one of those songs would end up being a tribute.

arrow_forward