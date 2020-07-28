Help raise funds for the SPCA

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SPCA hosts virtual walk to help raise money for more life-saving surgeries The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is hosting a virtual fundraising event to purchase surigical equipment that could save more animal limb... 28 July 2020 4:36 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Are your child’s vaccinations up to date? Aubrey Masango looks at how vaccines work and why they are important, plus an updated vaccination schedule for children. 28 July 2020 3:29 PM
Did you know? Companies not required to pay maternity leave under SA law Landmark case orders pregnant employee should have been placed in alternative position as she works in high-risk jobs and was not. 28 July 2020 10:05 AM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Local informal settlement 'Covid-19' with areas 'Coronavirus' and 'Sanitiser' A new informal settlement has sprung up in Cape Town aptly called Covid-19 Informal Settlement and is situated along the N2. 27 July 2020 2:54 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Help raise funds for the SPCA

Help raise funds for the SPCA

28 July 2020 2:20 PM

Guest:  Belinda Abraham | Communications, Education & Resource Development                              Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes - Hunter Rose

28 July 2020 3:08 PM

Guest: Hunter Rose

 

Our featured artist in Quarantunes is Cape Town born singer, songwriter, photographer and performer Hunter Rose.
With writing being a strong passion of hers, Hunter decided to study journalism, but soon realized that music was her true passion. 
With her soulful and jazzy sound, she says she draws inspiration from the likes of Nina Simone, Diana Ross and Beyonce.
In 2018, Hunter had a successful European tour which included 13 sold-out stops across Switzerland and Germany, sharing the stage and studio with some of South Africa and Europe’s finest musicians. 
Hunter continues to climb the charts as well, awarded the Apple Music Artist of the Month title for June 2020, having recently released her debut EP called “Love & Trust”.

When will air travel return to normal again?

28 July 2020 2:57 PM

Guest:  Kim Taylor

              Customer Experience Director at the flight Centre Travel Group

When feeding hungry kids, let's offer them better quality food

28 July 2020 2:01 PM

Guest: Org van der Wath

             Executive Director of the non profit organisation INANI Start Well Foundation

Lockdown music

28 July 2020 1:41 PM

Guest: Emo Adams

A local collaboration, this one conceptualised by singer and producer Emo Adams 
He got more than 80 local talents on board to record a new version of the much loved Bill Withers song, Lean on Me

Quarantunes: SA band Gutter

27 July 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Tony Hugget from SA band Gutter

Unlawful lockdown arrests: What to do if a police officer assaults, threatens or unlawfully arrests you?

27 July 2020 2:55 PM

Guest:  Chris Smit | Director of DSC Attorneys

Food - New cookbook Temptations

27 July 2020 2:27 PM

Guests:  Prim Reddy

               Niranj Pather

Eat Out/Food 24

27 July 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Food editor  at Food24.Com

Some insurance relief in sight - but companies still want courts to order them to pay

27 July 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Trending

Top scientist says Covid-19 tests are a waste of time. Here's why

Local

Covid-corruption: South Africa is in deep trouble - Black Business Council

Business Opinion Local Politics

New policy allows networks to build 5G towers on your property

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: ANC leaders take Andrew Mlangeni's body home

28 July 2020 7:30 PM

Business rescue practitioners ready to hand SAA over, but no word on R10.3bn

28 July 2020 6:58 PM

NC family farm attack: Police find elderly couple's bodies

28 July 2020 6:17 PM

