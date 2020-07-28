When will air travel return to normal again?

Guest: Hunter Rose







Our featured artist in Quarantunes is Cape Town born singer, songwriter, photographer and performer Hunter Rose.

With writing being a strong passion of hers, Hunter decided to study journalism, but soon realized that music was her true passion.

With her soulful and jazzy sound, she says she draws inspiration from the likes of Nina Simone, Diana Ross and Beyonce.

In 2018, Hunter had a successful European tour which included 13 sold-out stops across Switzerland and Germany, sharing the stage and studio with some of South Africa and Europe’s finest musicians.

Hunter continues to climb the charts as well, awarded the Apple Music Artist of the Month title for June 2020, having recently released her debut EP called “Love & Trust”.

