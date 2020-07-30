Style and Design

Guest: Bianca Resnikov | Fashion Guru
Guest: Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)
Lil Miss Beats is a reformed classical composer who let go of her past and now makes chilled beats that help the world slow down and feel calm and cosy.
As an income she runs a YouTube Channel sharing her passion and insights around being a musical artist, and runs an online shop, selling digital tools and content that enable musicians to be more prolific and have fun in the process
Guests: Margot Raggett | Wildlife photography at Margot Ragget Photography
Shem Compion | Wildlife Photographer
Guest: Carmen Williams | Director of Research and Consulting at TransUnion AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Ilonka Badenhorst | Operations Manager at Wireless Application Service Providers' Association (WASPA)
Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Louis Roux | Managing Director of LifeAssay Diagnostics
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority gave the green-light for the use of the test, which is being imported from China. It is strictly not approved for sale to the public or to general practitioners.
Louis Roux who is a physiologist who runs a company named Life Assay – they’re a Cape Town manufacturing proucers of diagnostic tools for government, NGO and private use.
Guest: Hunter Rose
Our featured artist in Quarantunes is Cape Town born singer, songwriter, photographer and performer Hunter Rose.
With writing being a strong passion of hers, Hunter decided to study journalism, but soon realized that music was her true passion.
With her soulful and jazzy sound, she says she draws inspiration from the likes of Nina Simone, Diana Ross and Beyonce.
In 2018, Hunter had a successful European tour which included 13 sold-out stops across Switzerland and Germany, sharing the stage and studio with some of South Africa and Europe’s finest musicians.
Hunter continues to climb the charts as well, awarded the Apple Music Artist of the Month title for June 2020, having recently released her debut EP called “Love & Trust”.
Guest: Kim Taylor
Customer Experience Director at the flight Centre Travel Group