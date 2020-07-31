Quarantine Book Club - Cafda Bookshop

Guest: Mark Rossouw | Chairperson at Cafda
In this week's edition of Quarantine Book Club, we speak to Mark Rossouw, Chairperson of CAFDA's governing board, about the struggles its bookshops are facing because of the lockdown.
Guest: Craig Falck | Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
In our weekend look at entertainment news, we've picked out another bumper crop of offerings to keep you occupied.
Guest: Professor Mignon McCulloch | PICU Consultant and Paediatric Nephrologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
In our health and wellness segment today we’re going to touch base with the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Children are among the lowest risk group for Covid-19 infection and for developing serious illness due to the virus, but sadly lockdown itself has been risky for children, and the hospital’s Emergency Centre is feeling the impact. We speak to Professor Mignon McCulloch, a paediatrician working in the centre.
Guest: Filmmaker and environmentalist Bonne de BodLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ebrahim Mohammed
Chairman of the Sybrank Park Neighbourhood Watch and the Broken Window Feeding initiative
Guest: Khadija Jamaloodien | Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)
Lil Miss Beats is a reformed classical composer who let go of her past and now makes chilled beats that help the world slow down and feel calm and cosy.
As an income she runs a YouTube Channel sharing her passion and insights around being a musical artist, and runs an online shop, selling digital tools and content that enable musicians to be more prolific and have fun in the process
Guest: Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design correspondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Margot Raggett | Wildlife photography at Margot Ragget Photography
Shem Compion | Wildlife Photographer
Guest: Carmen Williams | Director of Research and Consulting at TransUnion AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST