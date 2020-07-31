Entertainment News

Guest: Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)



Lil Miss Beats is a reformed classical composer who let go of her past and now makes chilled beats that help the world slow down and feel calm and cosy.

As an income she runs a YouTube Channel sharing her passion and insights around being a musical artist, and runs an online shop, selling digital tools and content that enable musicians to be more prolific and have fun in the process

