FOOD Part 1: Eat Out/ Food 24 restaurant update

Today at 14:50
Quarantunes- Pura
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yaseen Begg
Today at 15:10
Are we fighting a losing battle against crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 15:20
Zimbabwe - is it time for SADC to break ties?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Coltart
Today at 15:40
Book: Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Blumenthal
Today at 15:50
New education regulations published
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:10
Scientist says we need to rethink alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 16:20
Anti-Discrimination Collective calls for SACS School Governing Body to be disbanded.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexander McLeod
Today at 16:55
Norma Gigaba case postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 17:05
Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:20
How to beat Covid tender corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:13
SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria as Shoprite exits as well
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
Auditor-General's office given more teeth to stamp out municipal corruption W Cape AG exec Sharonne Adams says accounting officer can now be liable to pay back monies if corrective measures not implemented. 3 August 2020 1:52 PM
Govt must listen to reasons for land occupation in Kraaifontein - activist NPO Community Advisory Services Linda Phito says people have lost jobs during Covid-19 pandemic and can't afford rentals. 3 August 2020 1:00 PM
Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble' Norma Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and c... 3 August 2020 12:59 PM
Limpopo's R2.4m tin shack flop 'insulting' says CEO whose tender bid was snubbed Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has come under fire for launching an embarrassing shack settlement, costing R2.4m for 40 shacks, l... 3 August 2020 11:35 AM
'Politicians cannot use Hawks as their own personal security firm' Public Law expert Cathy Powell says Hawks cannot be used to settle domestic spats and the independence of the body is compromised. 3 August 2020 9:16 AM
DBE revises school calendar again Manuel says Naptosa says it gives schools time to focus on reading, maths, and language this year. 3 August 2020 8:40 AM
British American Tobacco SA prepares for court showdown with govt on Wednesday British American Tobacco SA (BAT SA) will be challenging the constitutionality of the tobacco ban in the Western Cape High Court. 2 August 2020 10:42 AM
Does it sound too good to be true? 7 signs that it's a dodgy get-rich-quick scam Consumers have been warned to look out for a rise in Ponzi and pyramid schemes as South Africa faces worsening economic conditions... 1 August 2020 11:38 AM
Meet the winners of Nedbank Business Ignite, entrepreneurs Siyabonga and Hannah Business growth expert Matsi Modise says choosing the winners was not easy as all the top 20 finalists were exceptional. 31 July 2020 11:32 AM
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 31 July 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 31 July 2020 5:52 PM
Wesgro CEO criticises ban on 'home-sharing' options for local leisure travel The CEO of Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, says prohibiting 'home-sharing' accommodation... 31 July 2020 12:41 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
Here's what you need to know about the R70 billion IMF loan to SA Economist Sifiso Skenjana says IMF rapid credit facility is for low and middle-income countries that are facing an economic shock. 28 July 2020 8:25 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
FOOD Part 1: Eat Out/ Food 24 restaurant update

FOOD Part 1: Eat Out/ Food 24 restaurant update

3 August 2020 1:59 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content for Food24 and Eat Out


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

FOOD Part 2: How are caterers and function venues surviving

3 August 2020 2:07 PM

guest: Elaine Rousseau | Owner at Food Fanatics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#LightSARed National campaign for the entertainment and events industry

3 August 2020 1:44 PM

Guest: Sharif Baker | Chairperson of the Technical Production Services Association as well as Southern African Communication Industries Association Professional Body

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News

31 July 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Craig Falck | Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

In our weekend look at entertainment news, we've picked out another bumper crop of offerings to keep you occupied. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Red Cross Children's Hospital emergency centre

31 July 2020 2:53 PM

Guest: Professor  Mignon McCulloch | PICU Consultant and Paediatric Nephrologist at                    Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital 

In our health and wellness segment today we’re going to touch base with the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Children are among the lowest risk group for Covid-19 infection and for developing serious illness due to the virus, but sadly lockdown itself has been risky for children, and the hospital’s Emergency Centre is feeling the impact.  We speak to Professor Mignon McCulloch, a paediatrician working in the centre. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Environmentalist reflects on rhino poaching stats

31 July 2020 2:29 PM

Guest: Filmmaker and environmentalist Bonne de Bod

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club - Cafda Bookshop

31 July 2020 2:10 PM

Guest: Mark Rossouw | Chairperson at Cafda

In this week's edition of Quarantine Book Club, we speak to Mark Rossouw, Chairperson of CAFDA's governing board, about the struggles its bookshops are facing because of the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sybrand Park Broken Window feeding initiative

31 July 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Mohammed

            Chairman of the Sybrank Park Neighbourhood Watch and the Broken Window                      Feeding initiative 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medicine shortages

31 July 2020 1:43 PM

Guest: Khadija Jamaloodien | Director for Affordable Medicines at National Department Of               Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes - Lil Miss Beats

30 July 2020 3:09 PM

Guest: Maike Watson (Lil Miss Beats)

Lil Miss Beats is a reformed classical composer who let go of her past and now makes chilled beats that help the world slow down and feel calm and cosy.
As an income she runs a YouTube Channel sharing her passion and insights around being a musical artist, and runs an online shop, selling digital tools and content that enable musicians to be more prolific and have fun in the process

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khayelitsha Inquiry recommendations may have helped dampen crime

3 August 2020 2:16 PM

Norma Gigaba to challenge arrest by Hawks in High Court, says lawyer

3 August 2020 1:49 PM

Ramaphosa: Attempting to profit from a disaster is the action of scavengers

3 August 2020 12:44 PM

