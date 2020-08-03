FOOD Part 2: How are caterers and function venues surviving

Are we fighting a losing battle against crime?

Zimbabwe - is it time for SADC to break ties?

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Scientist says we need to rethink alcohol ban

Anti-Discrimination Collective calls for SACS School Governing Body to be disbanded.

Panyaza Lesufi laments ANC being ridiculed on social media

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch

How to beat Covid tender corruption

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria as Shoprite exits as well

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth

Today at 19:19

ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...

