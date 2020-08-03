Lockdown Coobook: Reeka Steenkamp's flapjack recipe

Guest: Professor Mignon McCulloch | PICU Consultant and Paediatric Nephrologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital



In our health and wellness segment today we’re going to touch base with the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Children are among the lowest risk group for Covid-19 infection and for developing serious illness due to the virus, but sadly lockdown itself has been risky for children, and the hospital’s Emergency Centre is feeling the impact. We speak to Professor Mignon McCulloch, a paediatrician working in the centre.

