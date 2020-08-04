Gym owners protest in support of re-opening

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Lisa Goldin Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Lisa Goldin

Today at 15:20 Eskom and SIU Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Pieter Du Toit - Assistant Editor at News24

Today at 15:40 New plans for CNA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Benjamin Trisk - CEO at CNA

Today at 15:50 Improved port operations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Solly Fourie

Today at 16:10 Blitzboks prepare to return to training Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Neil Powell

Today at 16:20 Lifestyle audits of Western Cape cabinet members Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 16:55 TikTok and Microsoft Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 17:05 Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Maya Fischer French

Today at 17:20 New 90-minute test for Covid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Wolfgang Preiser

Today at 17:46 Re-release of "Concert for James Philips" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 Cashbuild acquires the Building Company The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind

