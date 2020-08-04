Tafelsig feeding scheme - One Hope Project

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
TikTok and Microsoft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
Could authorities do more to pick up on pyramid schemes earlier?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 17:20
New 90-minute test for Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
Re-release of "Concert for James Phillips"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lloyd Ross - Founder at Shifty Records
Today at 18:09
Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Latest Local
Fitness industry to stage nationwide protest calling on g'ment to reopen sector Gyms and health enthusiasts will take to the streets on Wednesday to protest the continued closure of fitness facilities. 4 August 2020 3:37 PM
[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café Video footage shows a white sports car accelerate straight into Botanicum Cafe & Grill's sidewalk seating on Tuesday morning. 4 August 2020 3:04 PM
CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car A young waiter at Jakes restaurant in Tokai has died after he chased cellphone thieves who drove over him while fleeing the scene... 4 August 2020 2:23 PM
View all Local
Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation "We have a 29-page set of world-class safety protocols. We want to get back!" pleads FitSA spokesperson Grant Austin. 4 August 2020 3:26 PM
City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi: Political agenda behind land invasion protests Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi national government and SAPS are not assisting the City in resolving the issues. 4 August 2020 1:32 PM
'Eskom is under no illusion that we will recover this R4 billion' - Mantshantsha Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says a 140-page document with all the evidence has been submitted to the High Court. 4 August 2020 11:54 AM
View all Politics
Digital mortgage originator Mortgage Me ensures you get the lowest interest rate Everything is done electronically – you never have to leave your home, says Mortgage Me’s Andrea Tucker. 4 August 2020 12:59 PM
'Electricity price hike of 10% to 15% coming – whether Nersa appeals or not' Eskom debt servicing costs are "running wild", says Tygue Theron. Increased taxes or tariffs – either way, you and I will pay. 4 August 2020 9:06 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Business
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Here's how much more you'll be paying for fuel come Wednesday South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 3 August 2020 3:43 PM
Sam Cowen: Book on Parktown Boys abuse uncovers horror caused by code of silence Broadcaster and author Sam Cowen says her book 'Brutal School Ties' is a story about the devastating impact of a code of silence. 2 August 2020 12:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
[WATCH] Nike ad hits the mark with Covid-19 message and some astonishing editing During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic and effects of lockdowns worldwide, Nike provides a spark of strength and hope. 31 July 2020 12:26 PM
When can we expect air travel to get back to normal? Pippa Hudson chats to Kim Taylor at Flight Centre to find out when commercial air travel is likely to get back to normal... 28 July 2020 4:15 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
Zim govt 'clamps down on dissent' after Covid corruption exposés spark protests Zimbabwe is making international headlines as authorities arrest citizens for protesting against alleged corruption by the governm... 3 August 2020 5:13 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Tafelsig feeding scheme - One Hope Project

Tafelsig feeding scheme - One Hope Project

4 August 2020 2:58 PM

Pippa speaks to the lady behind the project, Bridget van Niekerk.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Lisa Goldin

4 August 2020 3:07 PM

Lisa Goldin is a Johannesburg singer-songwriter who has been travelling the world and sharing stages with Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, plus supporting Scouting For Girls and Barbara Tucker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: The importance of palliative care in lockdown

4 August 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Dr. Margie Venter | Secretary of the Palliative Care Association of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Science & Tech: Tech platform helps reduce Covid-19 risk in the hospitality industry

4 August 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Niels Verspui | Country manager for RoomRacoon in SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gym owners protest in support of re-opening

4 August 2020 1:51 PM

Guest: Grant Austin | Spokesperson at FitSA (the association of health and fitness clubs in SA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Waiter dies tragically following petty theft at local restaurant

4 August 2020 1:41 PM

Guest: David Ellis | Owner of Jakes Restaurants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with PURA

3 August 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Yaseen Begg - An artist from Cape Town who is one half of the duet PURA. Phila Mazibuko is another member.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Coobook: Reeka Steenkamp's flapjack recipe

3 August 2020 2:57 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Who qualifies for Legal Aid and what can they do for you

3 August 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Nolitha Jali | Legal Aid Provincial Executive for the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD Part 2: How are caterers and function venues surviving

3 August 2020 2:07 PM

guest: Elaine Rousseau | Owner at Food Fanatics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Sports car crashes into sidewalk seating at Constantia café

Local

CT waiter killed after attempting to stop thieves' getaway car

Local

Gyms employ 29 000 South Africans. They’re taking to the streets in desperation

Business Politics

Deputy AG Tsakani Maluleke in the running to replace Kimi Makwetu

4 August 2020 4:48 PM

All WC MECs & their partners pass lifestyle audit, Winde reveals

4 August 2020 4:33 PM

Denel ordered to pay outstanding salaries by Friday

4 August 2020 4:15 PM

