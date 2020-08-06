Quarantunes with Judith Sephuma

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Khaya Sithole says we're doing transformation wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:10
Update on the situation in Lebanon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 16:20
Calls for urgent intervention in Cape Town deeds office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan le Roux - Member of the Cape Town Attorneys' Association and Partner at Glyn Marais
Today at 16:55
PLAAS: Women in informal work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Refiloe Joala
Today at 17:05
Ongoing trouble along the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:20
Cosatu wants crackdown on procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 17:46
Instagram rolls out TikTok clone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 18:09
MTN throws in the towel in the Middle East
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
Cape Town wants to know why more and more homeless people refuse assistance "Homelessness is increasing," says Zahid Badroodien of the City of Cape Town. "We provide assistance but ever more people refuse." 6 August 2020 3:31 PM
Here's when and where you're most likely to be hijacked in South Africa According to Tracker SA's crime data recorded between July 2019 and June 2020, hijackings are on the rise across the country... 6 August 2020 2:56 PM
View all Local
Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August "It’s not rational to allow packed taxis, but not a glass of wine in a controlled environment," says Francois Rossouw. 6 August 2020 2:30 PM
A R3.8bn civil claim against a 'rouge gallery', but no criminal charges yet...? Eskom and the SIU want to recoup R3.8 billion lost to corruption from former Eskom execs and members of the Gupta family. 6 August 2020 2:16 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
View all Politics
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Business
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Overnight accommodation to gradually reopen from 14 August, says SANParks SANParks says national parks will reopen for overnight stays from next week Friday onwards. 5 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
Gift of the Givers gathers donations for Lebanon victims Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman says cash will be most beneficial for Beirut . 6 August 2020 1:36 PM
In the market for a new cellphone? Here's one that costs as much as a used car! Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Note20 smartphone, goes on sale in South Africa on 21 August as Kieno Kammies finds out... 6 August 2020 12:32 PM
View all World
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
View all Africa
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Quarantunes with Judith Sephuma

Quarantunes with Judith Sephuma

6 August 2020 3:36 PM

Judith Sephuma is a multi-award winning SA songstress.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Home Improvement with Angelo D'Ambrosio

6 August 2020 3:25 PM

Angelo d’Ambrosio is from IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living: Can a Virtual Fence reduce human-baboon conflict in Betty's Bay?

6 August 2020 3:05 PM

Guest: Prof. Justin O'Riain | Director of the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farming organisation takes government to court for blanket booze ban

6 August 2020 1:41 PM

Guest: Francois Rossouw | CEO of  the Southern African Agri Initiative 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Open line

5 August 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Jayne Bullen | CEO of the Noakes Foundation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Slight resurgence in car sales

5 August 2020 2:37 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learn To Earn helping the unemployed from disadvantaged backgrounds

5 August 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: Genevieve Kruger | Khayelitsha Branch Manager 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The NSPCA says there's no such thing as ‘ethical’ live sheep exports

5 August 2020 1:45 PM

Guest: Senior Inspector Grace de Lange | Manager for the NSPCA's Farm Animal Protection Unit 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sterling EQ in a fundraising effort for Waiting in the Wings

5 August 2020 1:40 PM

Pippa speaks to the band's flautist, Carina Bruwer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Lisa Goldin

4 August 2020 3:07 PM

Lisa Goldin is a Johannesburg singer-songwriter who has been travelling the world and sharing stages with Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, plus supporting Scouting For Girls and Barbara Tucker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024

Politics Business Opinion Elections

Despairing wine farmers to battle Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in court on 18 August

Business Politics Local

'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

French President Macron visits traumatised Lebanon to offer help, urge reform

6 August 2020 3:27 PM

Zondo dismisses bid by former FS official to postpone state capture appearance

6 August 2020 2:15 PM

Dlamini-Zuma has a duty to prevent spread of COVID-19 & save lives, court told

6 August 2020 2:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA