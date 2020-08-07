Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Judgement reserved in BATSA case against the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Evans
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Amy Foundation duvet drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aviva Pelham - Vocalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Freshlygrounds' Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola
Today at 17:05
ConCourt dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn high court ruling in Hanekom defamation case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Minister Of Tourism at ...
Today at 17:20
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Music: Lee Thomson Quartet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee Thomson
Today at 18:09
Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers - how it is affecting your pension
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Short - Market Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Dining at home in luxury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Provincial leaders discuss possibility of exempting Western Cape from booze ban Premier Alan Winde has been locked in a meeting with his provincial Cabinet discussing a differentiated approach to the alcohol ba... 7 August 2020 3:29 PM
Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms "The case is complicated," says Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. "I think 'bizarre' is the appropriate description." 7 August 2020 1:59 PM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Zimbabweans sceptical as past envoys in Mbeki, Mugabe era used as a whitewash' Human rights lawyer in Zimbabwe Douglas Coultart says hopefully the envoy will take a positive stance for the people of Zimbabwe. 7 August 2020 1:37 PM
Covid-19 committee to gauge and report 'systemic flaws' in govt procurement The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to assess the trends linked to Covid-19 tenders... 7 August 2020 1:19 PM
SA media groups pressure SA govt to intervene in Zimbabwe's attack on journos Media Monitoring South Africa, along with a number of other freedom of expression groups wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 7 August 2020 12:50 PM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol' Thabane Zulu (former DG, Human Settlements) reluctantly testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday, says eNCA’s Erin Bates. 7 August 2020 10:25 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
[PICS & VIDS] Mother City spotlights plight of live events industry #lightSARed The industry has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and it does not look like the end is in sight anytime soon. 6 August 2020 11:12 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
How likely is a second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa? Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if South Africans don't change their behaviour. 6 August 2020 3:42 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Zimbabwean lives matter! Yet, deafening silence from regional superpower SA Zimbabweans are mobilising against the state’s brutal attacks, but seek regional solidarity, says Amnesty International SA. 5 August 2020 9:37 AM
Send kids back to school, it’s safer for them there - SA Paediatric Association "Covid-19 is going to be with us for years. On balance, it’s better for kids to be in school," says Prof Mignon McCulloch. 7 August 2020 12:57 PM
'Arrest Ace Magashule – and 1 or 2 others – then things will move fast' “This is good stuff,” says Wayne Duvenage about the halting of pension payouts to government employees implicated in corruption. 6 August 2020 1:01 PM
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024 "If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. 6 August 2020 9:36 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival

Celebrate the Artscape Women's Humanity Festival

7 August 2020 1:54 PM

Guest: Artscape CEO Marlene Le Roux


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, women's day movies and the latest on TV

7 August 2020 3:09 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: How are blood supplies doing in lockdown?

7 August 2020 2:38 PM

Guest: Marike Gevers | Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Services (WCBS)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club: In conversation with Author Imtiaz Cajee

7 August 2020 2:18 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Cajee | Author of The Murder of Ahmed Timol. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three weeks since the 2nd alcohol ban - what do the trauma stats say?

7 August 2020 1:42 PM

Guest: Dr. Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Judith Sephuma

6 August 2020 3:36 PM

Judith Sephuma is a multi-award winning SA songstress.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Improvement with Angelo D'Ambrosio

6 August 2020 3:25 PM

Angelo d’Ambrosio is from IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living: Can a Virtual Fence reduce human-baboon conflict in Betty's Bay?

6 August 2020 3:05 PM

Guest: Prof. Justin O'Riain | Director of the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farming organisation takes government to court for blanket booze ban

6 August 2020 1:41 PM

Guest: Francois Rossouw | CEO of  the Southern African Agri Initiative 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler: Open line

5 August 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Jayne Bullen | CEO of the Noakes Foundation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Nothing fishy about R600K Range Rover deposit. It was owed to me for alcohol'

Local Business Politics

Cops link case of severed head in septic tank with burnt body and 19 firearms

Local

Cape Town woman (63) recovers from Covid-19 after 69-day hospital stay

Local

Mokgoro commits to giving IMC consolidated COVID-19 procurement report by Friday

7 August 2020 3:49 PM

Health Minister Mkhize explains SA low COVID-19 mortality rate

7 August 2020 3:44 PM

Police arrest 'Not in My Name' activist at Zim solidarity picket in Pretoria

7 August 2020 3:28 PM

