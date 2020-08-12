Marc Lottering pens a song to highlight the plight of the poor during lockdown

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
La Colombe: How is South Africa's number one restaurant handling the time of restrictions?
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Today at 16:10
ANC Limpopo head honcho Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA councillor for their Covid-19 relief efforts
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Nadia Mayman De Grass - Bonteheuwel CAN Bonteheuwel
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness
Today at 17:20
Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:45
New location for Kalk Bay Theatre!
Guests
Vanessa Harris - Kalk Bay Theatre
Today at 17:46
SA Indie Film Fest 2020 is going online and launches in 3 days!
Guests
James Williamson - Event organiser
Today at 18:11
PLAY CLIPS : ARY1 - Michael Jordaan - 0'52", ARY2 - Yusuf Abramjee - 0'47"
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
