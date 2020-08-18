Quarantunes with Bianca Blanc

Guest: Singer/ songwriter Bianca Blanc
Ingredients:
• 1 egg
• 30 g cake flour, sifted
• 2 t baking powder
• 30 g sugar
• ½ cup smooth apricot jam, mixed with 2 T of boiling water to thin
Method
• Preheat oven to 200℃.
• Beat egg and sugar together.
• Add sifted flour and mix till well blended.
• Finally add the baking powder and whisk well.
• Bake at once in buttered dish for 5 minutes or until it has risen and is slightly brown on top.
• Serve with hot jam sauce
Notes:
Serves 4
Guest: Ya'eesh Cader | Co-founder at Get LawLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cassandra Eichhoff | Founder of The Cartenders, and the Director & Head Instructor at the European Bartender School in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Juliet Mhango | Chief Human Capital Development and Transformation Officer at Cell C.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matt Kruger | A Parkour and trail-running specialistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mignon van Jaarsveld | Lead vocalist for Parts X FictionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ludi Kraus | Owner & Director at LabiaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Called Kitchen Queen, it’s the work of singer and TV personality Lucia Mthiyane, loved by many of our listeners for her work on shows like Muvhango and Rhythm City. After a decade in the food industry, this book is a collection of her favourite and most re-posted recipes, woven together with her life story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eat Out’s head of food Natalie WilsonLISTEN TO PODCAST