What does a runner do when they can't run? A lockdown story "Solo"

Damien Schumann | Filmmaker
Toni McCann | One of this country’s top competitors in trail-running
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Dr. Keo Tabane | Medical oncologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Julia Norrish | Book Dash DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ingredients:
• 500g plain Chicken Livers, defrosted
• 500g peri-peri flavoured Chicken Livers, defrosted
• 2 Medium Onions, finely chopped
• 7-8 Tbsp. of Oil
• 1 ½ cups Water
Method:
• Rinse the plain chicken livers under running water for just a few seconds and remove any sinew. Chop into 2-3cm squares or leave whole if you prefer.
• Don’t rinse the Peri-Peri chicken livers as these have already been marinated. Remove the sinew though and chop the chicken livers into 2-3cm squares or leave whole. Reserve the marinade which you will use in cooking.
• Finely chop the onions and fry until golden brown.
• Add all of the chopped chicken livers and fry for at least 10 minutes.
• Then add the Peri-Peri marinade, stir well and add the water.
• Season with salt and pepper.
• Allow simmering on medium heat for about 20-25 minutes.
• Serve with bread, rice, pasta or pap, and a side salad.
:
Serves 12
Guest: Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Sannie FoxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sarah Nicholson | Commercial Manager for JustMoneyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fatima Jakoet | Founder at Sakhikamva FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Suter | Producer and director at Black Bean ProductionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Renee Leeuwner | Media and Communications Executive at two Oceans AquariumLISTEN TO PODCAST