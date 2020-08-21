Health and Wellness: Women's cancers

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution"
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 15:50
What are PapStix?
Guests
Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix
Today at 16:10
The PPE Tender Fraud - highlighting corruption in public procurement
Guests
Cherese Thakur - amaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker
Guests
Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director
Today at 17:05
Back to school you go!
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)
Today at 17:20
Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence
Guests
Kenneth Finn - Author
Today at 17:46
Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker
Guests
Amy Lilley - Musician
Today at 18:09
Small Business Recovery Monitor ( by numbers )
Guests
Katlego Maphai - CEO at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane
Guests
Sandra Bold - Founder at Afromontane
