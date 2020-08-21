Health and Wellness: Women's cancers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 15:50
What are PapStix?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix
Today at 16:10
The PPE Tender Fraud - highlighting corruption in public procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cherese Thakur - amaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director
Today at 17:05
Back to school you go!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)
Today at 17:20
Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenneth Finn - Author
Today at 17:46
Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Lilley - Musician
Today at 18:09
Small Business Recovery Monitor ( by numbers )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Katlego Maphai - CEO at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sandra Bold - Founder at Afromontane
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them. 21 August 2020 3:02 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly... 21 August 2020 1:11 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super-exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020. 20 August 2020 4:27 PM
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super-exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Health and Wellness: Women's cancers

Health and Wellness: Women's cancers

21 August 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Dr. Keo Tabane | Medical oncologist


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment Feature: Podcasts, movies and television

21 August 2020 3:13 PM

Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club: Book Dash to address SA's literacy crisis

21 August 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Julia Norrish | Book Dash Director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does a runner do when they can't run? A lockdown story "Solo"

21 August 2020 1:56 PM

Damien Schumann | Filmmaker
Toni McCann | One of this country’s top competitors in trail-running

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: James’ Spicy Chicken Livers

20 August 2020 4:09 PM

Ingredients:
•           500g plain Chicken Livers, defrosted
•           500g peri-peri flavoured Chicken Livers, defrosted
•           2 Medium Onions, finely chopped
•           7-8 Tbsp. of Oil
•           1 ½ cups Water
 
Method:
•           Rinse the plain chicken livers under running water for just a few seconds and remove any sinew.  Chop into 2-3cm squares or leave whole if you prefer.
•           Don’t rinse the Peri-Peri chicken livers as these have already been marinated. Remove the sinew though and chop the chicken livers into 2-3cm squares or leave whole. Reserve the marinade which you will use in cooking.
•           Finely chop the onions and fry until golden brown. 
•           Add all of the chopped chicken livers and fry for at least 10 minutes.
•           Then add the Peri-Peri marinade, stir well and add the water. 
•           Season with salt and pepper. 
•           Allow simmering on medium heat for about 20-25 minutes.
•           Serve with bread, rice, pasta or pap, and a side salad.
 
:
Serves 12 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Sannie Fox

20 August 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Sannie Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caring for elderly parents - have the financial conversation now!

20 August 2020 2:40 PM

Guest:  Sarah Nicholson | Commercial Manager for JustMoney

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sakikhamva Foundation event

20 August 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: Fatima  Jakoet | Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living: How to balance community and conservation

20 August 2020 2:01 PM

Guest: James Suter | Producer and director at Black Bean Productions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two Oceans Aquarium opens on 1 September 2020

20 August 2020 1:38 PM

Guest: Renee Leeuwner | Media and Communications Executive at two Oceans Aquarium

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

