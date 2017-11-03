5 things to do in CT this weekend

1) Greenfaire 2017 | Danielle Klaaf
2) Shakespeare in Love | Greg Karvellas
3) DSK family bazaar 2017 | Alexander Kirmse
4) SA cocktail week | Shakira Dramat
5) KAMERS/Makers Stellenboscbh | Jeremy Doveton
Our music guest today is the award-winning artist Kyle Deutsch. He is also an award-winning chiropractor, and he plays beach soccer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johan Louw | One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter JewellersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jihad Owen | Founder at We Are the Trail BlazersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mohamed Kazie is the winner of this round.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is Dr. Mathobela Matjekane who is a medical doctor with a passion for taking primary healthcare into areas where it is needed most.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Heather John has complained that SafariNow has not yet paid her for a guest booking at her B&B.
In a written statement to Wendy Knowler, the company's MD said that they are working very hard to resolve all these issues.
Heidi Steinbruckner
Heather John
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives us a review of this car and answers more car-related questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lisa Wegner is the winner of this round.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Sneaker Shack is South Africa's only in-store premium sneaker laundry service. They provide professional footwear cleaning by trained technicians within a 48 hour turnaround time; and are passionate about a conscious and sustainable future.LISTEN TO PODCAST