Cookbook and Travelogue "Let's Meet in Paradise"

Ingredients:

• 500g plain Chicken Livers, defrosted

• 500g peri-peri flavoured Chicken Livers, defrosted

• 2 Medium Onions, finely chopped

• 7-8 Tbsp. of Oil

• 1 ½ cups Water



Method:

• Rinse the plain chicken livers under running water for just a few seconds and remove any sinew. Chop into 2-3cm squares or leave whole if you prefer.

• Don’t rinse the Peri-Peri chicken livers as these have already been marinated. Remove the sinew though and chop the chicken livers into 2-3cm squares or leave whole. Reserve the marinade which you will use in cooking.

• Finely chop the onions and fry until golden brown.

• Add all of the chopped chicken livers and fry for at least 10 minutes.

• Then add the Peri-Peri marinade, stir well and add the water.

• Season with salt and pepper.

• Allow simmering on medium heat for about 20-25 minutes.

• Serve with bread, rice, pasta or pap, and a side salad.



:

Serves 12

