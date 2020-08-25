Quarantunes with Francois van Coke

Pippa speaks to musician Francois van Coke.
Ingredients:
• 1 Tin Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
• 1 Onion, finely chopped
• 2 Tbsp Sunflower Cooking oil
• 1 Tablespoon Curry Powder
• Salt and Pepper to taste
Method:
• Fry the chopped onions in oil.
• Add the tin of baked beans in tomato sauce, the curry powder and salt and pepper to taste.
• Cook on medium heat for a few minutes, stirring, to allow the flavours to infuse.
• Serve immediately, or leave in the fridge to chill and enjoy it as a salad later.
Notes:
Recipe taken from Frugal living SA : http://frugalinsa.com/
