Latest edition of Concerts Connect series coming up this weekend

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Is the ANC pushing for a third alcohol ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean MacPherson - DA
Today at 16:20
Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
SA First on Corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons - SA First
Today at 17:46
Award winning bassist Chadleigh Gowar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chadleigh Gowar
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration' Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule. 27 August 2020 2:14 PM
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's Q&A disrupted by EFF over Parly IT issues President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government's fight against gender-based violen... 27 August 2020 2:04 PM
City of Cape Town's evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney Attorney Nic Barnaschone says the court battle over the City of Cape Town's evictions will most likely land up in the Constitution... 27 August 2020 1:40 PM
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind' Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent. 27 August 2020 1:14 PM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! "You don't have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over," says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced... 27 August 2020 11:07 AM
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We've got great new films. We're super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen's Tenet, Disney's Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Latest edition of Concerts Connect series coming up this weekend

Latest edition of Concerts Connect series coming up this weekend

27 August 2020 1:33 PM

Guest: Brent Reynolds | One of the concert organisers


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Greener Living: Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim

27 August 2020 2:19 PM

Guest: Greg Player | Director at Clean C

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs clarifies services offered under lockdown level 2

27 August 2020 1:57 PM

Guest: Yusuf Simons | Western Cape Provincial Manager at the Department of Home Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Gender stereotyping by clothing retailers

26 August 2020 4:05 PM

Guests
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Listener Cathryn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Festival of Motoring returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit a year from now

26 August 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa declared free of wild polio by WHO - only Afghanistan, Pakistan still reporting cases

26 August 2020 1:56 PM

Guest: Dr. Melinda Suchard | Head Of the Centre For Vaccines & Immunology at the National Institute For Communicable Diseases. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fashion designer Jacques LaGrange organises an online auction

26 August 2020 1:43 PM

We got him on the line to tell us more about it Jacques LaGrange.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Francois van Coke

25 August 2020 3:08 PM

Pippa speaks to musician Francois van Coke.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook: Simple Curried Baked Beans

25 August 2020 2:57 PM

Ingredients:
•           1 Tin Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
•           1 Onion, finely chopped
•           2 Tbsp Sunflower Cooking oil
•           1 Tablespoon Curry Powder 
•           Salt and Pepper to taste
 
Method:
•           Fry the chopped onions in oil. 
•           Add the tin of baked beans in tomato sauce, the curry powder and salt and pepper to taste. 
•           Cook on medium heat for a few minutes, stirring, to allow the flavours to infuse. 
•           Serve immediately, or leave in the fridge to chill and enjoy it as a salad later.
 
Notes:
Recipe taken from Frugal living SA : http://frugalinsa.com/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown had Cape Town family stuck in Russia for SIX weeks

25 August 2020 2:47 PM

Pippa in conversation with family member Michelle van der Merwe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's Q&A disrupted by EFF over Parly IT issues
Politics Local

Politics Local

[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by
World Politics

World Politics

Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially
Business Opinion Lifestyle

Business Opinion Lifestyle

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa replies to questions in National Assembly
27 August 2020 2:04 PM

27 August 2020 2:04 PM

Lamola: There's a need for speedy prosecutions to deal with corruption
27 August 2020 1:58 PM

27 August 2020 1:58 PM

Court orders NMB council to hold meeting to elect mayor within 7 days
27 August 2020 1:56 PM

27 August 2020 1:56 PM

