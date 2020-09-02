Car Talk with Ciro De Siena

Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on the case study of a guest house owner whose investments equal her bond. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
Stubbing out smoking in CPT's public buildings as city eyes smoke-free status City officials said they wanted to set an example for all residents in promoting a smoke-free lifestyle and workplace. 2 September 2020 5:57 PM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
Food security: Farm murders require special attention - ANC "However, labelling the murders of farmers as 'white genocide' is 'ludicrous'," says ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela. 2 September 2020 2:26 PM
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
'Advertising sector must be frontline workers for our economy and create demand' Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel discussion with a range of advertising executives about how the industry has had to rethink things. 2 September 2020 11:43 AM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it's on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women. 2 September 2020 12:09 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn't have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

2 September 2020 3:13 PM
Update on the live Sheep export story - NSPCA will be laying criminal charges of animal cruelty

2 September 2020 1:50 PM

Guest: Meg Wilson, PRO for NSPCA

On the couch - Dr Riaan Cedras

2 September 2020 1:40 PM

Dr Riaan Cedras, a marine biologist from the University of the Western Cape who has recently been chosen to help lead an international programme on the sustainability of the world’s oceans. 

Quarantunes - Arabic Piano

1 September 2020 3:05 PM
Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm

1 September 2020 2:57 PM

Guest: Mark Rossouw | Chairperson at Cafda

Family Matters - Dementia caregivers must take care of their own mental health during covid-19, or risk burnout.

1 September 2020 2:52 PM

Sean van Wyk, quality of life manager at Livewell Estates joins Pippa on the line. They specialise in caring for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease at their facilities in Gauteng and in Somerset West.

Travel - Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions

1 September 2020 2:04 PM

Leetasha Govender, immigration specialist at Xpatweb says expats are ready to return home, but the hoops they need to jump through are too cumbersome. 

Restaurants failing to adhere to lockdown regulations

1 September 2020 1:58 PM

Restaurants are now operating again, but under strict conditions. However, there are reports that restaurants are not all adhering to these regulations. 
Joining Pippa on the line is Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa

On the couch - artist Razia Myers creates in response to lockdown

1 September 2020 1:40 PM

1 September 2020 1:40 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement

Business Politics

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Local

Baboon whisperer walks Kataza up Silvermine, but locals report HWS push him back

Local

Local

Former FS Agri CFO: I didn't ask if Paras was qualified to deliver Estina farm

2 September 2020 8:46 PM

2 September 2020 8:46 PM

DA in Gauteng appoints Msimanga as party's acting provincial leader

2 September 2020 8:39 PM

2 September 2020 8:39 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sun will come out to play in most parts of SA

2 September 2020 8:11 PM

2 September 2020 8:11 PM

