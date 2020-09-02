Update on the live Sheep export story - NSPCA will be laying criminal charges of animal cruelty

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Update on the live Sheep export story - NSPCA will be laying criminal charges of animal cruelty

Update on the live Sheep export story - NSPCA will be laying criminal charges of animal cruelty

2 September 2020 1:50 PM

Guest: Meg Wilson, PRO for NSPCA


Music with Steezies

3 September 2020 3:20 PM

Pippa speaks to band member George Kypros.

Advice - DIY: Shining the spotlight on solar power

3 September 2020 3:08 PM

Pippa speaks to Niveshen Govender and Angelo D'Ambrosio from the IPMT Remedial Building Supplies.

The Clothing Bank

3 September 2020 2:18 PM

Pippa speaks to the co-founder of The Clothing Bank, Tracy Gilmore.

Greener Living: Recycling designer clothing with Maven Collection

3 September 2020 2:12 PM

Pippa speaks to the co-founders of Maven Collection Teri-Fay Madduff and Jane McNamara.

On the couch: First SA original Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher

3 September 2020 1:51 PM

Guests
Craig Foster | Documentary filmmaker 
 Pippa Ehrlich | Environmental journalist

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

2 September 2020 3:13 PM
Car Talk with Ciro De Siena

2 September 2020 2:21 PM
On the couch - Dr Riaan Cedras

2 September 2020 1:40 PM

Dr Riaan Cedras, a marine biologist from the University of the Western Cape who has recently been chosen to help lead an international programme on the sustainability of the world’s oceans. 

Quarantunes - Arabic Piano

1 September 2020 3:05 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

eSwatini PM: SA could have done more to help neighbours in fight against COVID

3 September 2020 8:33 PM

EWN Weather Watch: It's looking fine for Friday

3 September 2020 7:54 PM

DA: Charges against Moodey based on evidence, including tape recordings

3 September 2020 6:58 PM

