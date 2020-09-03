Advice - DIY: Shining the spotlight on solar power

Pippa speaks to Niveshen Govender and Angelo D'Ambrosio from the IPMT Remedial Building Supplies.
Pippa speaks to band member George Kypros.
Pippa speaks to the co-founder of The Clothing Bank, Tracy Gilmore.
Pippa speaks to the co-founders of Maven Collection Teri-Fay Madduff and Jane McNamara.
Guests
Craig Foster | Documentary filmmaker
Pippa Ehrlich | Environmental journalist
Guest: Meg Wilson, PRO for NSPCA
Dr Riaan Cedras, a marine biologist from the University of the Western Cape who has recently been chosen to help lead an international programme on the sustainability of the world's oceans.