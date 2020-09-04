Book Club Part 1: Sea Point Library Garden Project

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation/ Intro by Host Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 "Yes, the homeless are also protected by the Constitution" -Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel - Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel is a full professor in Public Law and incumbent of the South Af

Today at 15:40 Lockdown ruining friendships in as little as three months Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Robin Dunbar - University of Oxford's evolutionary psychologist,

Today at 15:50 Luke Dale Roberts rebrands The Test Kitchen with new accessible menu Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Luke Dale-Roberts

Today at 16:10 Eskom moves from R440bn to R488 bn in debt Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Harald Winkler - Professor in Engineering at UCT

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 What is the latest on baboon management by the CoCT? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Julie Wood - Biodiversity Management at City of Cape Town.

Today at 17:05 WCED on substitute teachers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

Today at 17:20 Eric Simons on IPL 2020 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Eric Simons

Today at 17:46 Ashton Nyte - South African-born singer, songwriter, producer, composer Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ashton Nyte - South African-born singer, songwriter, producer, composer

Today at 18:09 Eskom managers suspended. Claims of " apathetic behaviour" by some management staff The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

