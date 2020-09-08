Travel Part 1: Visit Gansbaai / Marine Dynamics

Guest: Brenda Walters who works with Marine Dynamics and the Dyer Island Conservation Trust.
Pippa speaks to singer Karma-Ann Swanepoel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the events organiser and the owner of Trunk Events, Tracy Branford.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lindsay Hanekom | The Operation Manager at Grootbos FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Amy Kleinhans-Curd | A successful businesswoman, public speaker, and philanthropist
Ernusta Maralack who is the project leader on a programme specifically offering support to matric students as they prepare for their final exams.
Pippa speaks to acoustic sing-songwriter Kayleigh Bell.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kirstie Haslam | Partner at DSC AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Melanie Burke | Chair of Street SmartLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Katy Rose | Eat Out’s Social Media and Digital Content SpecialistLISTEN TO PODCAST