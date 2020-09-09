On the couch: Dealing with FAS among the female farming community

Guests
Rebecca Mort | Coordinator of the Women's Health Right's Programme at the NGO Women on Farms
Franzail Williams, who runs a mentorship program for pregnant women in the Worcester community of Roodeville for an NGO called FASFacts.
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Dr. Harris Steinman | Medical Dr. With Special Interest In Consumer Issues
Guest: Simon Zwane | Spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)
Pippa in conversation with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.
Pippa speaks to singer Karma-Ann Swanepoel.
Pippa speaks to the events organiser and the owner of Trunk Events, Tracy Branford.
Guest: Lindsay Hanekom | The Operation Manager at Grootbos Foundation
Guest: Brenda Walters who works with Marine Dynamics and the Dyer Island Conservation Trust.
Amy Kleinhans-Curd | A successful businesswoman, public speaker, and philanthropist
Ernusta Maralack who is the project leader on a programme specifically offering support to matric students as they prepare for their final exams.
Pippa speaks to acoustic sing-songwriter Kayleigh Bell.