Health & Wellness: #BreakTheSilence around Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Guest: Dr. Sindi van Zyl | A seasoned medical practitioner who is passionate about women’s health issues and good health communication.
For the latest on the entertainment circles, we turn to:
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine
“Not to Mention” is a debut novel from Vivien de Klerk, who is a professor emeritus of linguistics at Rhodes University. Pippa caught up with the author.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kristen Buttress was a registered nurse in New York City and moved to SA with her husband in 2015. They received an ice cream maker for a wedding gift and she began experimenting, soon making ice cream for parties.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sophia Foster | Cape Town songbirdLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wynand van Vuuren | Head of legal and claims at King Price InsuranceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Horticulturist at Kirstenbosch Botanical GardensLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with South African born film director Colin MaCrae. He is behind the short film, esCape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Harris Steinman | Medical doctor, food scientist and the owner of FACTS [Food and Allergy Consulting Services]LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Dr. Harris Steinman | Medical Dr. With Special Interest In Consumer Issues