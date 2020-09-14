FOOD Part 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat Out
Guest: Marc Skarda | Lead vocalist of Parable FifteenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Emma Sadleir | Social media law expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicky Fitzgerald is the owner of the extraordinary Angama Mara safari lodge which is perched on the edge of the Great Rift Valley.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa spoke to Nadine Cloete about her film Address Unknown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For the latest on the entertainment circles, we turn to:
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine
Guest: Dr. Sindi van Zyl | A seasoned medical practitioner who is passionate about women’s health issues and good health communication.LISTEN TO PODCAST
“Not to Mention” is a debut novel from Vivien de Klerk, who is a professor emeritus of linguistics at Rhodes University. Pippa caught up with the author.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kristen Buttress was a registered nurse in New York City and moved to SA with her husband in 2015. They received an ice cream maker for a wedding gift and she began experimenting, soon making ice cream for parties.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sophia Foster | Cape Town songbirdLISTEN TO PODCAST