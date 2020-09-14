Music with Parable Fifteen

Guest: Marc Skarda | Lead vocalist of Parable Fifteen
Guest: Emma Sadleir | Social media law expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicky Fitzgerald is the owner of the extraordinary Angama Mara safari lodge which is perched on the edge of the Great Rift Valley.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat OutLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa spoke to Nadine Cloete about her film Address Unknown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For the latest on the entertainment circles, we turn to:
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine
Guest: Dr. Sindi van Zyl | A seasoned medical practitioner who is passionate about women’s health issues and good health communication.LISTEN TO PODCAST
“Not to Mention” is a debut novel from Vivien de Klerk, who is a professor emeritus of linguistics at Rhodes University. Pippa caught up with the author.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kristen Buttress was a registered nurse in New York City and moved to SA with her husband in 2015. They received an ice cream maker for a wedding gift and she began experimenting, soon making ice cream for parties.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sophia Foster | Cape Town songbirdLISTEN TO PODCAST