Travel: Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Food relief group hosts #OurFood heritage cuisine challenge to help fight hunger Chefs with Compassion has started an online challenge encouraging South Africans to post pics of their heritage dishes and donate... 15 September 2020 5:20 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
'Landmark' Xolobeni judgment will level playing field for local communities The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that applications for mining licences must be made accessible to affected communities. 15 September 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
Hlophe's lawyer: We want inquiry to get to the bottom of assassination claims Lawyer Barnabas Xulu talks about allegations against W Cape Judge President John Hlophe's involvement in plot to kill his deputy. 15 September 2020 1:33 PM
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
View all Africa
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Travel: Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally

Travel: Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally

15 September 2020 1:58 PM

Pippa speaks to Kim Stephen who is an independent sports communication specialist, speaking today on behalf of Wildrunner.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with The Medicine Dolls

15 September 2020 3:10 PM

Pippa speaks to the group's lead vocalist and guitarist, Greg Allan. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Who gets the pets in the case of divorce?

15 September 2020 2:45 PM

Guest: Karis Nafte |  An animal behaviourist and pet custody consultant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NGO One Bag Full hosts Virtual run raise money for hungry children

15 September 2020 2:07 PM

Pippa speaks to one of the founders, Kelly-Anne Hodge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: New Hope House takes different approach to addressing the issue of homelessness

15 September 2020 1:46 PM

Pippa speaks to Richard Bolland who recently opened the New Hope House in Muizenberg. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Parable Fifteen

14 September 2020 3:24 PM

Guest: Marc Skarda | Lead vocalist of Parable Fifteen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: What happens to your social media accounts when you die?

14 September 2020 2:57 PM

Guest: Emma Sadleir | Social media law expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD Part 2: Cooking on the edge of paradise in the Maasai Mara

14 September 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Nicky Fitzgerald is the owner of the extraordinary Angama Mara safari lodge which is perched on the edge of the Great Rift Valley. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD Part 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

14 September 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Head of Content at Eat Out

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Filmmaker Nadine Cloete shines a fictional lens on the destruction of District 6

14 September 2020 1:45 PM

Pippa spoke to Nadine Cloete about her film Address Unknown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in Cape Town on Wednesday, sunshine for Joburg

15 September 2020 7:55 PM

Momentum opts to ditch One-Day cricket sponsorship contract in 2021

15 September 2020 7:04 PM

EFF objects to Parly inquiry into its members disrupting Sona earlier this year

15 September 2020 6:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA