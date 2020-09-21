Legal Talk: Deeds office backlog impacting antenuptial contracts

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:10
LAUNCH OF THE THABO MBEKI SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi
Today at 21:31
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Christine Qunta - Attorney, Author And Founder at Seriti Sa Sechaba Publishers
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service. 21 September 2020 12:03 PM
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension. 21 September 2020 11:15 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious My Kreepy Krauly Teacher spoof on wonderful octopus doccie My Octopus Teacher, the story of Craig Foster's friendship with an octopus off Simon's Town coast has made waves worldwide. 21 September 2020 10:19 AM
View all Local
Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic' Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired. 21 September 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
View all Politics
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher". 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Business
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend. 20 September 2020 7:11 AM
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won't die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world's population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don't answer too quickly... It's not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Legal Talk: Deeds office backlog impacting antenuptial contracts

Legal Talk: Deeds office backlog impacting antenuptial contracts

21 September 2020 2:49 PM

Pippa speaks to Nicolene Schoeman-Louw, an attorney and the Managing Director of Schoeman Law Incorporated.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with CÜRLYSU

21 September 2020 3:07 PM

CÜRLYSU  is the stage name for Ayesha Madatt, who is an RNB/Soul singer, songwriter based in Cape Town. We caught up with her.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African stuck on St Maarten island in the Carribean

21 September 2020 2:58 PM

We get Neil Robert to update us about his story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Part 2: Making the most of your microwave

21 September 2020 2:28 PM

Pippa speaks to Mark Coombe of Capsicum Culinary Studio, which is the country’s largest chef school with branches in 6 different locations around the country. He is the campus principal of the Pretoria branch. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Part 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

21 September 2020 1:55 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Eat Out

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Service Dining Rooms

21 September 2020 1:39 PM

Guest: Karen Cain | Operations Manager at Service Dining Rooms 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the small screen

18 September 2020 3:14 PM

For this, we get ideas from:
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: COVID-19 physio and recovery

18 September 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Keryn Moore | A physiotherapist and owner of a Moore-Miller physiotherapists, an out-patient rehabilitation and aqua-therapy physio practice in Claremont.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - Here and Now, a tender, touching portrait of dementia from a British author

18 September 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Author Santa Montefiore

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Cape Town to host world's first socially distance 'Drive In' congress

18 September 2020 1:39 PM

Guest: Shelley Humphreys | W12 Congress Director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

Local Politics

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

Business Opinion

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

UIF confident it now has right data to carry out legitimate TERS payments

21 September 2020 8:21 PM

Restaurant association wants to know why nightclubs can’t open under level 1

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and cool Tuesday, with a few hot spots

21 September 2020 8:08 PM

