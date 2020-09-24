On the Couch: Liberation route will highlight Cape Town’s struggle history

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Garden Route International Film Festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patrick Walton
Patrick Walton
Today at 14:23
McGregor Magic festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leon Kluge
Today at 14:40
Rondebosch Fountain is back in place!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Max Teichmann
Today at 15:10
Open for calls, reflections, introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Hawks make breakthrough in Kinnear assassination case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamiela Fisher - EWN
Today at 15:40
Spotlight: Many mental health medicines out of stock and possibly fuelling a shadow epidemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González - Spotlight - Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Open for calls / replays
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
President's serosurvey to determine real infection rate - antibody test kit update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Graeme Pienaar - Direct Retail Goods
Today at 16:20
Research dives deep to understand climate impact on Whales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ken Findlay - Research Chair: Oceans Economy at CPUT
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Janusz Walus: Why far-right Polish football fans idolise a murderer in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rafal Pankowsk - Polish sociologist and political scientist.
Today at 17:20
Replay: Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
SOUTH AFRICAN FILM INDUSTRY SHOOTS HOLLYWOOD MINI FEATURE OF JERUSALEMA DANCE - HERITAGE DAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Muringani - Production Manager. at Film Afrika
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: "How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Joburg City Power cuts wealthy Dainfern households for electricity theft "There was resistance," says City Power's Isaac Mangena. "Security told us, 'Why are you here? Politicians stay in this area!'" 24 September 2020 12:49 PM
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks. 23 September 2020 5:50 PM
View all Local
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We're lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
View all Business
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it's inundated. Check this out before trying your luck. 23 September 2020 11:08 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won't die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he's offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the Couch: Liberation route will highlight Cape Town's struggle history

On the Couch: Liberation route will highlight Cape Town’s struggle history

24 September 2020 1:45 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien

            MMC: Community Services & Health, City of Cape Town


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

23 September 2020 3:44 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Ciro de Siena

23 September 2020 2:56 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena

            

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the Couch

23 September 2020 1:57 PM

Guest:  Sue van der Linde

Founder of Children's Hospice Iris House recognised for her Social Entrepreneurship

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Miguel Pregueiro

22 September 2020 4:11 PM

It’s been about 6 months since his previous release but Miguel Pregueiro is back with a hot new single titled, “Solo”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Rhino Day

22 September 2020 3:13 PM

Guest: Filmmaker Bonne du Bod

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Help! I found porn on my teen's cellphone

22 September 2020 2:51 PM

Guest: Pam Buchalter | A clinical and forensic psychologist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: New editor and new look for Getaway magazine

22 September 2020 2:22 PM

Pippa caught with Getway magazine new editor Anton Crone.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Saving the iconic Muizenberg beach huts

22 September 2020 1:58 PM

Guest:  Local beachgoer  Angela Gorman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with CÜRLYSU

21 September 2020 3:07 PM

CÜRLYSU  is the stage name for Ayesha Madatt, who is an RNB/Soul singer, songwriter based in Cape Town. We caught up with her.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
