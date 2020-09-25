On the couch with Dr. William Ellis discussing the Heritage of the Cape

As I mentioned earlier and as you are well aware, September is Heritage Month and yesterday most of us spent the day at home -- with family -- thanks to it being the public holiday, Heritage Day.

The day was originally set aside on the annual calendar to give South Africans the opportunity to celebrate their respective cultures, personal histories as well as their -beliefs and traditions.



The Western Cape and Cape Town in particular are home to South Africans from all regions, races and religions. It's a region rich in cultural practices, local traditions and celebrations. But discussions about heritage doesn't mean we only focus on the positive. Sometimes our different lived experiences stir up emotions and cause conflict... especially when we are resistant to embracing - or at the very least least attempting to understand - views and practices different to our own.