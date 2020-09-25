Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:33
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Replay - News24: SA man rocks world, and Keith Richards, with his guitar-shaped braai grids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid in the Western Cape - where are we now?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 17:20
Rugby is back!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Marc Lottering on District Six Fundraiser, Lottering on Lockdown and AnHourWith on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 18:09
Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Fleming - Owner at Bonafide Beards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It's time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear "The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once." 25 September 2020 12:49 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
'It's sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated' "Zondo's comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates. 25 September 2020 9:17 AM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers. 25 September 2020 2:08 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would've been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
View all Business
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We're lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Vinyl records just won't die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film 'Address Unknown' tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
View all Entertainment
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It's time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would've been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month

Health & Wellness - September is Alzheimer's awareness month

25 September 2020 2:53 PM

In today's Health and Wellness segment we're focusing on Alzheimer's...because September has been set aside - in South Africa - to focus on raising awareness about this disease.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Book Club: 891 Ancestral Writings in Indigenous Languages discovered by Heritage Publishers

25 September 2020 2:20 PM

Guest: Terence Ball Publisher  at SA Heritage Publishers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zeitz MOCAA invites Capetonians to submit artworks for October reopening exhibition

25 September 2020 1:52 PM

Guest: Liesl Hartman Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Dr. William Ellis discussing the Heritage of the Cape

25 September 2020 1:47 PM

As I mentioned earlier and as you are well aware, September is Heritage Month and yesterday most of us spent the day at home -- with family -- thanks to it being the public holiday, Heritage Day.
The day was originally set aside on the annual calendar to give South Africans the opportunity to celebrate their respective cultures, personal histories as well as their -beliefs and traditions.

  The Western Cape and Cape Town in particular are home to South Africans from all regions, races and religions. It's a region rich in cultural practices, local traditions and celebrations. But discussions about heritage doesn't mean we only focus on the positive. Sometimes our different lived experiences stir up emotions and cause conflict... especially when we are resistant to embracing - or at the very least least attempting to understand - views and practices different to our own.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rondebosch Fountain is back in place!

24 September 2020 3:04 PM

Guest: Max Teichmann

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

McGregor Magic festival goes virtual

24 September 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Leon Kluge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Garden Route International Film Festival goes virtual

24 September 2020 2:30 PM

Guest: Patrick Walton

GARDEN ROUTE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent

24 September 2020 2:12 PM

Guest:  Belinda Davids

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the Couch: Liberation route will highlight Cape Town’s struggle history

24 September 2020 1:45 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien

            MMC: Community Services & Health, City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

23 September 2020 3:44 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear

Local

'It's sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

Local Politics Business

Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic

Business

EWN Highlights

HOD should've covered himself - Zwane on alleged unlawful orders to officials
25 September 2020 4:29 PM

25 September 2020 4:29 PM

UPDATE: 2 suspects arrested in knife attack outside 'Charlie Hebdo' ex-offices
25 September 2020 2:30 PM

25 September 2020 2:30 PM

EC community call for no bail for man accused of stabbing woman multiple times
25 September 2020 2:23 PM

25 September 2020 2:23 PM

