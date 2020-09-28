Food Part 2: Guilt free chocolate from De Villiers Chocolate

Pippa in conversation with chocolate maker extraordinaire Pieter de Villiers.
Pippa speaks to Rubber Duc frontman, Nick Jordaan.
Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys and Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa's Criminal Law Committee
Pippa caught up with Art of Duplicity owner David Donde.
Head of Food for Eat Out and Food24, Natalie Wilson, shares news about The Test Kitchen, and more.
Guest: Rachel Kolisi | The wife of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi
In today's Health and Wellness segment we're focusing on Alzheimer's...because September has been set aside - in South Africa - to focus on raising awareness about this disease.
Guest: Terence Ball Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers.
Guest: Liesl Hartman Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa.