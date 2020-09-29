Consumer Talk: Beware of pitfalls as you buy your leather couches

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler joins Pippa to chat about leather couches, Edgars accounts and more.
Motoring journalist, Ciro de Siena, gives a review of this car and answers more listener questions about cars.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marike Gevers | Corporate Public Relations Officer at Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Mokhudu Cynthia Machaba, a foundation phase teacher from Limpopo where she teaches at Polokwane’s Ngwa-na-mago Primary School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Rubber Duc frontman, Nick Jordaan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys and Chairperson of the Law Society of South Africa’s Criminal Law CommitteeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa caught up with Art of Duplicity owner David Donde.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with chocolate maker extraordinaire Pieter de Villiers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of Food for Eat Out and Food24, Natalie Wilson, shares news about The Test Kitchen, and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rachel Kolisi | The wife of Springbok rugby captain Siya KolisiLISTEN TO PODCAST