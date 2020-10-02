Movie Club: The Social Dilemma

Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
To help us with ideas we turn to:
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guest: Dr. Adrian Wentzel | Port Elizbeth doctor and Professor Emeritus in Critical Care at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the founder of the Little Optimist Trust, Greg Bertish.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the lead guitar and vocalist for The Rockets, Jerry Watt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jodi's latest novel The Book of Two Ways hits the shelves in South Africa today.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Angelo D’ Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management
Orlando Luis | CEO at Brights Hardware
Guest: Pam Jackson | Director at On Plek Projects For Female Street ChildrenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Angelo D’Ambrosio is from IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa is joined on the bus by Sheryl Ozinsky who is the Director at Oranjezicht City Farm.LISTEN TO PODCAST