FOOD 2: Malu Lambert on canned wine

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Music - Jack Atlantic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jack Atlantic
Today at 15:10
Introduction to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Business Insider: SA’s business travel rules
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 15:40
The wine industry and selling “rooi proppie”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Remembering Brian Searle-Tripp - A very significant figure in Cape Town advertising history
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Shubitz - Partner at Shelby & Sons Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRD) announced DLRD announce that members of the public will be able to apply to lease 700 000 hectares of underutilized or vacant state land.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Ramantsima - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 16:20
The state of SA tourism looks bleak
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Ford Ecosport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
CSA's Fundudzi summary report released
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 17:20
Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 17:46
We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners
Today at 19:08
Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
Latest Local
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
View all Local
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
FOOD 2: Malu Lambert on canned wine

FOOD 2: Malu Lambert on canned wine

5 October 2020 2:17 PM

Malu Lambert is a wine writer at wine.co.za


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

FOOD 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

5 October 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Head of Content at Food24.com and Eat Out

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college

5 October 2020 1:43 PM

Celeste Margo le Roux is the CEO of the facility management company, React 24.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest shows on TV

2 October 2020 3:10 PM

To help us with ideas we turn to:
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine Craig Falck

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Cracking the Covid Code

2 October 2020 2:53 PM

Guest: Dr. Adrian Wentzel | Port Elizbeth doctor and Professor Emeritus in Critical Care at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Club: The Social Dilemma

2 October 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Little Optimist

2 October 2020 2:00 PM

Pippa speaks to the founder of the Little Optimist Trust, Greg Bertish.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the virtual couch with The Rockets

2 October 2020 1:45 PM

Pippa speaks to the lead guitar and vocalist for The Rockets, Jerry Watt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pippa in conversation with author Jodi Picoulti

1 October 2020 3:58 PM

Jodi's latest novel The Book of Two Ways hits the shelves in South Africa today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DIY: The most common household emergencies and what to do

1 October 2020 2:36 PM

Angelo D’ Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management 
Orlando Luis | CEO at Brights Hardware

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

World

Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns

Local

Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief

Local

SAPS probe murder of brother of Nyanga CPF chairperson

5 October 2020 2:32 PM

Fundudzi report: Axed CSA boss Thabang Moroe failed in number of areas

5 October 2020 1:58 PM

Former Eskom consultant Nicholas Linell testifies at Zondo Commission

5 October 2020 12:37 PM

