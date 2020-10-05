Music with Jack Atlantic

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire: Ford Ecosport Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:05 CSA's Fundudzi summary report released Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24

Today at 17:20 Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacob Parakilas

Today at 17:46 We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 PwC South Africa looks into the changing role of teachers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roshan Ramdhany - Education Industry Leader at PwC

Today at 18:49 The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners

Today at 19:08 Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Today at 19:19 Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

