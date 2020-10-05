Music with Jack Atlantic

Pippa speaks to Johannesburg-based solo artist Jack Atlantic who's debut album, Repaired, came out 2 weeks ago.
Guest: Stephen Logan | Consumer Advocate and CEO of Privy Seal
Malu Lambert is a wine writer at wine.co.za
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Food24.com and Eat Out
Celeste Margo le Roux is the CEO of the facility management company, React 24.
To help us with ideas we turn to:
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guest: Dr. Adrian Wentzel | Port Elizbeth doctor and Professor Emeritus in Critical Care at Wits University
Guest: Josh Ramsey | Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Pippa speaks to the founder of the Little Optimist Trust, Greg Bertish.
Pippa speaks to the lead guitar and vocalist for The Rockets, Jerry Watt.