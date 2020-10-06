Paternoster charity drive

Today at 15:10 "We are open" - international tourism campaign kicks off Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Labeeqah Schuurman - acting Tourism Head at Wesgro

Today at 15:20 Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Karyn Maughan - Political reporter

Today at 15:40 The latest in Hannover Park Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum

Today at 15:50 THE NATIONAL POETRY PRIZE: NEW CONTRAST & DRIFT ESTATE WINES Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Bruce Jack - Winemaker and poet

Today at 16:10 New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

Today at 16:20 Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

Today at 16:55 Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium

Today at 17:05 Daily Maverick: Love me tender: ANC Inc pushes back against clampdown on cadre corruption Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 17:20 Social media and grief: everyone grieves differently Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Carly Abramowitz - founder and clinical psychologist at Carly’s Couch

Today at 17:46 Book: Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse: What You Urgently Need To Know Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nina Schick - Author

Today at 18:09 SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 ASISA: Threat of prescription is overstated The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Leon Campher - CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...

