Paternoster charity drive

Today at 15:10
"We are open" - international tourism campaign kicks off
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Labeeqah Schuurman - acting Tourism Head at Wesgro
Today at 15:20
Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Political reporter
Today at 15:40
The latest in Hannover Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Today at 15:50
THE NATIONAL POETRY PRIZE: NEW CONTRAST & DRIFT ESTATE WINES
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack - Winemaker and poet
Today at 16:10
New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
Today at 16:20
Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 16:55
Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Love me tender: ANC Inc pushes back against clampdown on cadre corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Social media and grief: everyone grieves differently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carly Abramowitz - founder and clinical psychologist at Carly’s Couch
Today at 17:46
Book: Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse: What You Urgently Need To Know
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nina Schick - Author
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
ASISA: Threat of prescription is overstated
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Campher - CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - SA Inc – how can I invest in it (e.g. via ETFs), rather than just the value proposition for investing locally at this stage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
Latest Local
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend. 6 October 2020 1:41 PM
CT traffic cops arrest 24 illegal street racers The City of Cape Town's traffic officers nabbed 24 people during illegal street racing operations held in the Bellville, Century C... 6 October 2020 11:21 AM
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Paternoster charity drive

Paternoster charity drive

6 October 2020 2:57 PM

A couple of years ago, Fiona Jackson who works on corporate social investment projects for a big local company, discovered that it was quite difficult to find charities when she was looking for someone to support. So she came up with the idea of creating a database for corporates and people to tap into, which led to the creation of The Charity Book.


Music with Sincerely Anne

6 October 2020 3:09 PM

Pippa speaks to Anne Kriel, otherwise known as Sincerely Anne, about her musical journey and her new single, Transcend.

Family Matters: Free coding offer

6 October 2020 2:37 PM

Guest: Emma Dicks | Founder at Code for Cape Town

Sunflower Fund ticket sales launch

6 October 2020 2:09 PM

Pippa speaks to the CEO of the Sunflower Fund, Alanna James.

Travel & Tourism: Swellendam winter school and tourism

6 October 2020 1:54 PM

Pippa speaks to the founder and director of Swellendam winter school, John Paisley. 

On the virtual couch with Tony McPherson

6 October 2020 1:44 PM

Tony McPherson is only 20 years old, but already he is heading up an international business that supplies medical products to communities all over Africa and employs more than 50 people.

Music with Jack Atlantic

5 October 2020 3:08 PM

Pippa speaks to Johannesburg-based solo artist Jack Atlantic who's debut album, Repaired, came out 2 weeks ago.

Legal Talk: Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent?

5 October 2020 2:44 PM

Guest: Stephen Logan | Consumer Advocate and CEO of Privy Seal

FOOD 2: Malu Lambert on canned wine

5 October 2020 2:17 PM

Malu Lambert is a wine writer at wine.co.za

FOOD 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

5 October 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Head of Content at Food24.com and Eat Out

CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Business

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

Business Lifestyle

Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)

Business Lifestyle

Hillbrow father found guilty of abusing, murdering son

6 October 2020 3:02 PM

Sars official appears in Bloemfontein court for corruption, extortion

6 October 2020 2:31 PM

Scopa labels Beitbridge border fence a disgrace and sham

6 October 2020 2:21 PM

