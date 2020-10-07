Car Talk: Reviewing Porsche 911

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Editorial: Imagine John Lennon at 80
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Editor at Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:40
Tiffany McDaniel about her book "Betty"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiffany McDaniel - Author
Today at 15:50
Caroline Calburn on theatre, #COVID19 protocols & the brand new season at Theatre Arts Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caroline Calburn - Festival Director - Family Season at Theatre Arts Admin Collective
Today at 16:10
Eco-friendly magnetic shark barrier developed in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Andreotti - Lead Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:45
Mkhwebane loses court bid to halt impeachment proceedings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Katlego Maboe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Maboe - Media Personality & Musician at Expresso
Today at 17:05
Zondo grants subpoena for Zuma to appear at inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
Dobson names 47 man squad for upcoming Super-Rugby Championship
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
December Streets - New single 'Last Forever'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tristan Coetzee - December Streets- Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar
Today at 18:09
PITCH: Food Forward ... Hunger on the map as The World Food Program, a United Nations agency, is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Le Cordeur - CEO at Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury confection business Ma Mère
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lexi Bird - Founder at Ma Mere
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
Heavily armed police, barricaded roads in Senekal for farmer's court appearance The farmer was arrested on Wednesday for his part in violent protests at the court following the murder of Brendin Horner. 9 October 2020 12:43 PM
'The bullet is the easy way out' - SANParks slammed over killing of Karoo lions South African National Parks (SANParks) has come under fire for its decision to 'put down' seven lions in the Karoo National Park. 9 October 2020 12:22 PM
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi' Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality". 9 October 2020 9:07 AM
'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy' ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says there is nothing conspiratorial about Ace Magashule’s arrest story, while a media expert has warned... 8 October 2020 11:24 AM
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now "Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb. 9 October 2020 12:36 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel reg... 8 October 2020 12:51 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Car Talk: Reviewing Porsche 911

Car Talk: Reviewing Porsche 911

7 October 2020 2:11 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena


Music with Justin Prins

9 October 2020 2:11 PM

Justin Prins is a self-taught Cape Town musician and songwriter who says he's exploring what he describes as an alternative folk genre. 

On the couch - Clowns without Borders

9 October 2020 1:44 PM

Clowns without Borders tend to partner with NGOs and work in countries across Africa.
Locally, it is also working on an evidence-based training programme called Parenting for Lifelong Health which aims to teach parents how to build healthy relations and reduce violence in the home.
We're joined on the line by Suzan Eriksson, co-director of CWB SA.

Music with Justin Prins

8 October 2020 3:10 PM

Justin Prins is a self-taught Cape Town musician and songwriter who says he's exploring  what he describes as an alternative folk genre. 

Santa's Shoebox pledges

8 October 2020 3:06 PM

Santa's Shoebox CEO Debbie Zelezniak joins Pippa for a conversation.

Personal Finance: 30 money mistakes women make

8 October 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Kim Potgieter | A certified financial planner and professional coach who is a director at Chartered Wealth Solutions.  

Cape Town International Kite Festival goes virtual

8 October 2020 2:08 PM

Guest: Dylan Oktober – PR & Communications Manager for Cape Mental Health 

Pet feature: Hey Pooch

8 October 2020 1:56 PM

Pippa speaks to the co-founder of this concept, Dr. Melanie Scholtz.

On the couch with Vusumzi Mahlatshana

8 October 2020 1:45 PM

Pippa in conversation with Khayelitsha businessman Vusumzi Mahlatshana.

Consumer Talk: Gym debits, update on credit card fraud by phone and more

7 October 2020 3:24 PM

Pippa in conversation with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now

Business Lifestyle

'The bullet is the easy way out' - SANParks slammed over killing of Karoo lions

Local

'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'

Local Politics

Killian denies he had a hand in WC cop Charl Kinnear's murder

9 October 2020 1:17 PM

Wethu Ngubo hopes to prove the power of plants in a nearly 90km race

9 October 2020 12:01 PM

Mkhwebane loses court bid to halt Parly proceedings to impeach her

9 October 2020 11:51 AM

