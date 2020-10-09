Entertainment News

The weekend is here and we’ve picked out another bumper crop of entertainment offerings to keep you occupied.
Justin Prins is a self-taught Cape Town musician and songwriter who says he's exploring what he describes as an alternative folk genre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clowns without Borders partners with NGOs and works in countries across Africa.
Locally, it is also working on an evidence-based training programme called Parenting for Lifelong Health which aims to teach parents how to build healthy relations and reduce violence in the home.
We're joined on the line by Suzan Eriksson, co-director of CWB SA.
Santa's Shoebox CEO Debbie Zelezniak joins Pippa for a conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kim Potgieter | A certified financial planner and professional coach who is a director at Chartered Wealth Solutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dylan Oktober – PR & Communications Manager for Cape Mental HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the co-founder of this concept, Dr. Melanie Scholtz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with Khayelitsha businessman Vusumzi Mahlatshana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.LISTEN TO PODCAST