Travel & Tourism: Support Stellenbosch

Guest: Jeanneret Momberg | Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Port Elizabeth born, Reginald Hufkie, known as Reggie Peace is a popular actor, musician, scriptwriter and songwriter.
Guest: Dr. Sebolelo Seape | Psychiatrist and president-elect of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
John joins Pippa in the studio to chat a little about his life story and the latest theatre production in which he stars, The Outlaw Muckridge.
Guest: Gregan Aherin
Cape Town-based singer and songwriter, Silly Expectations a.k.a. Gregan Aherin, released his first solo EP on the 2nd of October, which he began working on while in quarantine during lockdown.
He's been in the music business for over a decade, both playing in other people's bands and working as a sound engineer.
Gregan recorded, mixed and mastered the 6-track EP himself, with 2 of them recorded and produced in the 4 by 3 metre hotel room he spent 14 days in under quarantine.
He added the 4 other tracks after rejoining the 'real world'.
The songs deal with themes such as love, loss, addiction and nostalgia, all with just an acoustic guitar as the accompaniment.
With just over 20 days to go until the Matric exams get underway, in what has been a very strange year, I'm sure it is not only the students who are super stressed about them.
Well an online community organisation in the southern suburbs, The Village, has organised a series of webinars based on a survey of the 350 teens in the area about to take their final school exams.
The first in the series takes place this Wednesday evening and focuses on what your child feels they need from their parents to help them get through this last push to the end of their school career.
The Village has gathered together experts in the fields of psychology, performance coaching, education and online learning to provide you with some insight into just how you can do this.
Guest: Marlon Shevelew Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates.
I mentioned a few weeks ago what an outstanding meal I'd had at Cheyne's Restaurant in Hout Bay – my first visit, and certainly not my last as both the meal and the service were outstanding. I was aware of the fact that Cheyne's itself is only one of this chef's restaurant babies, so I've invited him to join us today to tell us more about surviving lockdown, getting back to normal and his future plans for the group.
Pippa speaks to Katy Rose Social media and digital content specialist for eatout.co.za.
Pippa speaks to Chantel Memziwe Firefighter at CT International Airport who is fighting cancer for the second time.