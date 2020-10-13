Music with Reggie Peace

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Naked Insurance making a Naked Difference for NPO's
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Thomson - Founder of Naked Insurance
Today at 17:05
WHO backtracks on lockdown advice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Trump launches campaign for reelection - tests negative for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 17:46
Anniversaries spark renewed readings of South Africa’s celebrated Sol Plaatje
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Thurman - Associate Professor in the English Department - School of Literature, Language and Media at Wits
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Covid 19 forces people to dumb hard cash for digital transactions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Cikes - Commercial Director at PayFlex
Today at 18:50
Lack of implementing economic growth plans is creating massive implications for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
'Culture of impunity' fuels corruption within SAPS Lester Kiewit asks criminologist Simon Howell why corruption is rife among senior police officers within the SA police service. 13 October 2020 3:28 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
Makhura took credit for victories, but not responsibility for failures - Denosa The nursing union is calling for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down pending SIU probe into PPE tender corruption. 13 October 2020 1:21 PM
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
No other Parliament in the world would allow MPs to incite war - DA's Mazzone DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says that Parliament's ethics committee still hasn't dealt with the EFF. 13 October 2020 12:38 PM
'Electoral reform, voter education needed to rid SA of poor political leaders' Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo says incompetent leaders will continue to run South Africa until there are key changes ma... 13 October 2020 11:22 AM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
13 October 2020 3:05 PM

Port Elizabeth born, Reginald Hufkie, known as Reggie Peace is a popular actor, musician, scriptwriter and songwriter.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Family Matters: Access to Mental Health Care

13 October 2020 2:43 PM

Guest: Dr. Sebolelo Seape | Psychiatrist and president-elect of the South African Society of Psychiatrists

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Support Stellenbosch

13 October 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Jeanneret Momberg | Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the virtual couch with John Maytham

13 October 2020 1:41 PM

John joins Pippa in the studio to chat a little about his life story and the latest theatre production in which he stars, The Outlaw Muckridge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music - Gregan Aherin

12 October 2020 3:07 PM

Guest: Gregan Aherin



Cape Town-based singer and songwriter, Silly Expectations a.k.a. Gregan Aherin, released his first solo EP on the 2nd of October, which he began working on  while in quarantine during lockdown.
He's been in the music business for over a decade, both playing in other people's bands and working as a sound engineer.

Gregan recorded, mixed and mastered the 6-track EP himself, with 2 of them recorded and produced in the 4 by 3 metre hotel room he spent 14 days in under quarantine.
He added the 4 other tracks after rejoining the 'real world'. 

The songs deal with themes such as love, loss, addiction and nostalgia, all with just an acoustic guitar as the accompaniment.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Village Matric Parents exam advice

12 October 2020 3:03 PM

With just over 20 days to go until the Matric exams get underway, in what has been a very strange year, I'm sure it is not only the students who are super stressed about them.
Well an online community organisation in the southern suburbs, The Village, has organised a series of webinars based on a survey of the 350 teens in the area about to take their final school exams.

The first in the series takes place this Wednesday evening and focuses on what your child feels they need from their parents to help them get through this last push to the end of their school career.
The Village has gathered together experts in the fields of psychology, performance coaching, education and online learning to provide you with some insight into just how you can do this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - Rentals

12 October 2020 2:46 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Cheynes restaurant group on Asian tapas

12 October 2020 2:06 PM

I mentioned a few weeks ago what an outstanding meal I’d had at Cheyne’s Restaurant in Hout Bay – my first visit, and certainly not my last as both the meal and the service were outstanding.  I was aware of the fact that Cheyne’s itself is only one of this chef’s restaurant babies, so I’ve invited him to join us today to tell us more about surviving lockdown, getting back to normal and his future plans for the group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

12 October 2020 1:59 PM

Pippa speaks to Katy Rose Social media and digital content specialist for eatout.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Chantel Memziwe

12 October 2020 1:55 PM

Pippa speaks to Chantel Memziwe Firefighter at CT International Airport who is fighting cancer for the second time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

Local

'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'

Local Opinion Politics

John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

Lifestyle

ActionSA's Mashaba calls for end to union power, collective bargaining

13 October 2020 4:21 PM

IMF warns of lasting economic damage, long climb out of recession

13 October 2020 3:59 PM

Community near Wellington in shock after missing boy (3) found dead in car

13 October 2020 3:57 PM

