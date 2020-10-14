SPCA inspectors step up to stop dogfighting

With just over 20 days to go until the Matric exams get underway, in what has been a very strange year, I'm sure it is not only the students who are super stressed about them.

Well an online community organisation in the southern suburbs, The Village, has organised a series of webinars based on a survey of the 350 teens in the area about to take their final school exams.



The first in the series takes place this Wednesday evening and focuses on what your child feels they need from their parents to help them get through this last push to the end of their school career.

The Village has gathered together experts in the fields of psychology, performance coaching, education and online learning to provide you with some insight into just how you can do this.

arrow_forward