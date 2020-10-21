On the virtual couch with fashion designer Bubu Ogisi

Bianca speaks to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with Cape Town-born singer, songwriter, Charl 'Babyboy' Pilwan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa was joined on the line by two founders of SubjeX, Max Coleman and Jack Scott-King.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tyrone Rubin | The co-founder of Go Drive-InLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Table Bay Hotel manager, Nico Myburgh.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to landowner Steve Meighan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nathan Waywell | Bassist for the groupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Seehaam Samaai | The Director of The Women's Legal CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Sophia Lindop who is the author of the book, “Going Home – food and stories from Lebanon the land of my forefathers”.LISTEN TO PODCAST