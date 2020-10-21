Car Talk: Reviewing Haval H2

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 17:46 Quintin the robot connects isolated Covid-19 patients with families Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Maryke Hewett - Clinical Psychologist and Researcher - Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 18:12 National Treasury credibility distracted by a tainted Jacob Zuma's former spin-doctor The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James de Villiers - In-depth & Profile Writer

125 125

Today at 18:16 Long4Life interims profits get bruised by Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brian Joffe - CEO at Long4Life

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Anglo American SA faces class action lawsuit over lead mine The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zanele Mbuyisa - Director at Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys

125 125

Today at 18:43 SAVCA: Simple amendment of Regulation 28 could fuel SA's Economic recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Langa Madonko - Board Member at Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA)

125 125

Today at 18:48 Eskom whistleblower writes open letter to De Ruyter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Deirdré Simaan - Partner at Pinsent Masons

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual: Regenerative agriculture The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125